Minneapolis officers resigning

MINNEAPOLIS – At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd's death escalated.

Current and former officers told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey's decision to abandon the Third Precinct station during the protests.

Demonstrators set the building on fire after officers left. Protesters also have hurled bricks and insults at officers, numerous officers and protesters have been injured and the state has launched a civil rights investigation into the department.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar told CNN on Sunday that the department is “rotten to the root.”

Mylan Masson, a retired Minneapolis officer and use-of-force expert, said officers don't feel appreciated.

Arrest disparity in Chicago criticized

A published report says black people made up 75% of those arrested in Chicago for alleged violations of a curfew put in place following demonstrations over George Floyd's death.

The Chicago Sun-Times analyzed police data from the first five days of the curfew imposed May 30 and lifted June 7.

The racial disparity in curfew arrests in Chicago, where black people are about 30% of the population, drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

A Chicago police spokesman said the department's curfew enforcement was “universal” regardless of race or neighborhood.

Las Vegas officer now paralyzed

A police officer who was shot in the head June 1 during a Las Vegas Strip protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is paralyzed from the neck down, on a ventilator and unable to speak, his family said in a statement released by police.

The family statement released on twitter by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday said Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, has been tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation center.

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man with deliberately shooting Mikalonis during the protest. A judge who reviewed evidence at a June 5 court hearing said that police video shows Edgar Samaniego “walking by, taking out a gun and firing ... at officers.”

He is charged with attempted murder, battery and firearms charges and is being held in lieu of $1 million.

Trayvon Martin's mother joins rally

The mother of Trayvon Martin joined hundreds of demonstrators at a racial justice rally in downtown Miami on Sunday.

Sybrina Fulton joined the demonstrators who carried signs that read “Stop Killing Us” and “We Are All Equal” at the Torch of Friendship, a 60-year-old monument erected as a welcoming beacon to the city's Latin American and Caribbean neighbors. The protest organized by several churches was one of several across Florida on Sunday.

Fulton's unarmed son, Trayon Martin, was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer, George Zimmerman, while walking back from a central Florida convenience store in 2012. The teen's killing helped plant the seeds of the Black Lives Matter movement, which grew after the deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Eric Garner in New York.

Contentious Italian statue vandalized

Protesters have scrawled ''rapist'' and ''racist'' on the statue of a late Italian journalist who had acknowledged having had a 12-year-old Eritrean bride while stationed in the Italian colony in the 1930s.

The statue of Indro Montanelli, inside a Milan park that bears his name, has been a flashpoint in Italy's Black Lives Matters protests, which have put renewed focus on Italy's colonial past.

Montanelli, who died in 2001 at 92, was one of Italy's most revered journalists, honored by the Vienna-based International Press Institute in 2000 as among the 50 World Press Freedom Heroes. A noted war correspondent, he chronicled contemporary Italy from its colonial era through fascism, Italy's postwar reconstruction and the anti-corruption scandals that overturned Italy's political class in the 1990s.

Berlin protesters form ribbon line

Demonstrators are forming a planned 5½-mile chain in Berlin in a message against racism.

Organizers of Sunday's “Indivisible” demonstration were told to require participants to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic, and protesters were asked to maintain social distancing.

They were linked by colored ribbons, forming what organizers called a “ribbon of solidarity” that stretched southeast from the Brandenburg Gate to the Neukoelln neighborhood. Police said people appeared to be following safety protocols.