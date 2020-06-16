Pen pal letters flood into nursing home

CONCORD, N.H. – Rich Vanderweit saw the loneliness of older people in the COVID-19 pandemic, and he devised a modest effort to ease their isolation.

Vanderweit, an activity aide at Sullivan County Health Care in Claremont, New Hampshire, thought: Why not match his nursing home residents with pen pals at Summercrest Senior Living Community 12 miles away in Newport? Both facilities had stopped allowing visitors because of the virus.

By the end of April, about 20 residents were participating. But then the program was featured in the local newspaper and on TV.

“That's when the trouble began,” Vanderweit said, laughing.

Soon, letters began pouring in, at least 700 from around the United States.

The stacks of mail got so large that Vanderweit organized a pen pal club which gathers once a week to read the letters aloud and respond as a group. Sometimes they get simple cards that say “Just brightening your day, no need to write back.” Others send heartfelt letters.

“The whole country is suffering because of this, and we're getting stories of people's lives and what their everyday existence is like,” he said. “It's been really amazing. We have a window on America here.”

Flo Young, a 93-year-old resident of the Sullivan County home, said she didn't think much of the program initially.

“I thought maybe we'd get a couple of letters or so, but boy, we got bombarded!” she said.

As grateful as Vanderweit is for the outpouring, residents can't take on any more requests for pen pals for now, he said. Postcards are welcome, or he suggests people reach out to nursing homes in their home states.

“We are swamped,” Vanderweit said. “But it's beautiful.”