Richmond, Va., chief resigns

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond's mayor said Tuesday that he has asked for and accepted the resignation of the city's police chief, saying Virginia's capital needs “a new approach” to public safety after repeated violent clashes between police and protesters.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Chief William Smith's departure at a news conference and said a police major will serve as the interim chief. Stoney praised Smith as a “good man” who has served the city “with grace” but said it was necessary to move in a new direction.

Tensions exploded Saturday after a police SUV struck several protesters blocking its path near the Robert E. Lee statue, a Confederate monument that has become a symbol for the oppression of black people and a main gathering place for protesters. No one appeared to be injured in the incident.

Stoney has called for the officer driving the SUV to be placed on administrative leave and asked a state prosecutor to investigate.

Airman accused of multiple deaths

In an eight-day span, an Air Force sergeant fatally shot a federal security officer and wounded his partner outside a U.S. courthouse and ambushed and killed a California sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers, federal authorities said Tuesday.

In announcing murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting of the security personnel, authorities alleged Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and that the plot to target them was hatched a day earlier during an online chat with an accomplice and a third person.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was killed and his partner was wounded May 29 as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was underway nearby. Officials said Carrillo used the protest as cover for the crime and for his escape.

Columbus, Ohio, police shift tactics

The city of Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday prohibited police use of tear gas and limited use of pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful demonstrators following weeks of global protests over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Andrew Ginther issued the directive while announcing that an advisory panel is being formed to maintain oversight and create transparency into police operations.

The change comes as police departments across the country grapple with criticism of tactics used against people protesting the May 25 death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Statue standoff turns bloody

Police in Albuquerque were being criticized Tuesday for not stepping in sooner as a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador erupted in violence, leaving one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police units that had been monitoring the Monday night protest moved in minutes after the shooting and used tear gas and rubber bullets as they took the suspect into custody and aided the man who was shot.

But some witnesses say things started to escalate long before the shooting as protesters surrounded the statue and a group of armed men who were trying to protect it. Protesters wrapped a chain around the statue of Juan de Oñate and began tugging on it while chanting: “Tear it down.” One protester swung a pickax at the base of the statue.

The shots were fired in the street nearby, and protesters scrambled. Stephen Ray Baca, 31, was arrested and jailed on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Oñate statue was removed Tuesday afternoon and placed into temporary storage.