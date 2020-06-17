White House sues to halt Bolton book

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to delay the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information and that is expected to paint an unfavorable portrait of the president's foreign policy decision-making.

The civil lawsuit in Washington's federal court follows warnings from President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn't halt plans to publish the book, which is scheduled for release next week.

The complaint is the latest salvo in a contentious relationship between Trump and the hawkish Bolton, who was abruptly forced from the White House in January after repeated disagreements on national security matters. It moves their rift into court, where a judge will be asked to decide whether Bolton short-circuited proper procedures to get his book on the market – something his lawyer and publisher have strongly denied.

North Korea troops back at sites

North Korea said early today it will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas, nullifying the landmark tension-reducing deals reached with South Korea just two years ago.

The announcement came a day after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in a choreographed display of anger that puts pressure on Washington and Seoul amid deadlocked nuclear diplomacy.

Texas death row inmate given reprieve

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a reprieve Tuesday to a Texas inmate scheduled to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation's busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruben Gutierrez's attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won't allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

The Texas prison system last year banned clergy from the death chamber following a Supreme Court ruling that halted the execution of another inmate, Patrick Murphy, who had requested a Buddhist adviser be allowed in the chamber.

Escobar partner released from prison

Pablo Escobar's crime partner and one of Colombia's pioneering “cocaine cowboys” has been released after a long prison sentence in the U.S. and been deported to Germany, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Carlos Lehder, 70, was one of the leaders with Escobar of the Medellin cartel that dominated the cocaine trade in the 1980s. His extradition to the U.S. in 1987 kicked off a period of intense U.S. targeting of Colombian narcos, who at the nadir of the cartel turf wars managed to bribe and threaten their way out of prosecution in the South American country.

Lehder acquired German citizenship through his father, an immigrant to Colombia.