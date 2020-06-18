Bryant pilot erred on pitch, feds say

LOS ANGELES – The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing former NBA star Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles. The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.

Trump aims to curb veteran suicides

President Donald Trump released a long-awaited plan Wednesday to address the persistently high number of suicides by veterans, with initiatives including firearm safety, wellness programs at workplaces and new barriers near railroads and bridges.

The $53-million, two-year plan also awards grants to community programs outside the Department of Veterans Affairs, building on Trump's expansion of the private-sector Veterans Choice health program.

Much of the effort will need congressional action as well as cooperation from governors and local groups juggling priorities of public safety and health in a pandemic.

VOA leader fires heads of radio groups

The new chief of U.S.-funded international broadcasting on Wednesday fired the heads of at least two outlets he oversees and replaced their boards with allies in a move likely to raise fears that he intends to turn the Voice of America and its sister outlets into Trump administration propaganda machines.

U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack removed the heads of Radio Free Asia and Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe and was expected to remove the leader of the Middle East Broadcasting Network, according to a congressional aide.

TV actor charged with raping 3 women

“That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson. The charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued Tuesday. Masterson was taken into custody late Wednesday morning, jail records showed. He was being held on $3.3 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18.

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.