Floyd's restraint time changed

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota prosecutors acknowledged Wednesday that a police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds – not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality.

The initial complaint alleges Derek Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive.” But timestamps cited in the document's description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office said in a statement that “these kinds of technical matters” can be handled in an amendment to the criminal case if it becomes necessary.

The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address it.

Portland police see budget cut

City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, voted Wednesday to cut $16 million from the Portland Police Bureau's budget in response to concerns about police brutality and racial injustice.

The cuts are part of a city budget approved by the commissioners in a 3-1 vote. The money saved by eliminating the gun violence reduction team, school resource officers and transit officers will be redirected to social service programs. The lone commissioner to vote “no” said the cuts to police weren't deep enough.

DeWine proposes outsider reviews

All shootings by Ohio police officers and any deaths of individuals in custody would be investigated by independent agencies under a proposal announced Wednesday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in his first major response to days of protests over police treatment of minorities.

DeWine also wants lawmakers to create a law enforcement oversight and accountability board similar to licensing boards for professionals such as doctors and lawyers, with the authority to revoke an officer's ability to work as an officer in the state if necessary.

Chief suspended for Twitter posts

A white suburban Detroit police chief has been suspended for 30 days without pay and will undergo diversity training for inappropriate social media posts about people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Trustees in Macomb County's Shelby Township voted 5-2 on Tuesday night on the punishment for Chief Robert J. Shelide, who has held the title since 2015.

Shelide had been on administrative leave the past two weeks while officials investigated posts on a now-deleted Twitter account. Screenshots posted on Facebook show one tweet spoke about the need to “unleash real cops” and describing protesters as “barbarians” and needing “body bags.“

Senator's name taken off building

Bethany College, a private school in West Virginia, said Wednesday it is removing the name of the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd from its health center, saying his name had caused “divisiveness and pain” without explicitly noting his complicated past on racial matters.

Byrd was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1940s but subsequently denounced the organization. He served in the Senate for 51 years and died in 2010 at age 92.

Cuomo orders new paid holiday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

Cuomo said he'll propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state holiday. President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863, but it wasn't until June 19, 1865, when word of the proclamation was brought by the Union army to enslaved people in Texas.