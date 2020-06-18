Town's residents get rustic stimulus check

TENINO, Wash. – The salad dressing, butter, ground turkey, cans of grain-free dog food and toothbrush came to $24.97. Laurie Mahlenbrei handed the cashier a slice of wood marked $25, and walked out.

The wooden currency is good only in the small city of Tenino, Washington, part of an effort to help residents and local merchants alike get through the economic fallout of the pandemic. Decades after it created a similar program during the Great Depression, the city is dipping into its emergency accounts to give people in need up to $300 per month in wooden currency to spend.

Just about every business in town, from the gas station and auto-body shop to Don Juan's Mexican Kitchen, is accepting the wooden scrip. The currency, made of maple veneer, is about the thickness, size and flexibility of an index card and printed on the same 1890s-era press that once printed the Depression currency and the local newspaper. It can't be used for alcohol, tobacco or marijuana.

The businesses can redeem the scrip for real dollars at City Hall – or sell them on the side.

“The city could have given out debit cards or cash, but we don't know where that money is going to go,” said Tyler Whitworth, past president of the local chamber of commerce. “This is one of the ways we could keep the money here in the community.”

Mahlenbrei, one of about a dozen people who applied for the assistance in the program's early days, is a school bus driver. She had to begin taking Social Security benefits early. And the company that provided her hearing aid has repossessed it because she can't make the monthly payments.

“When they came up with this, I was the first person in line down there,” said Mahlenbrei, 63. “I have no money. This really helps.”