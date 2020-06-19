Alaskan 'Wild' bus removed over safety

JUNEAU, Alaska – An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and movie of the same name, was removed Thursday, state officials said.

The decision prioritizes public safety, Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said. The bus has long attracted adventurers to an area without cellphone service and marked by unpredictable weather and at-times swollen rivers. Some have had to be rescued or have died. Christopher McCandless, the subject of the book and movie, died there in 1992.

The rescue earlier this year of five Italian tourists and death last year of a woman from Belarus intensified calls from local officials for the bus, about 25 miles from the Parks Highway, to be removed. In March, officials in the Denali Borough based in Healy, about 25 miles from the bus, voted unanimously to be rid of it.

The Alaska Army National Guard moved the bus with a heavy-lift helicopter as part of a training mission “at no cost to the public or additional cost to the state,” Feige said. In a statement, she said the bus will be kept in a secure location while her department weighs various options for what to do with it.

The statement also said the Guard crew ensured the safety of a suitcase with sentimental value to the McCandless family. It doesn't describe that item further.

The Department of Natural Resources said the 1940s-era Fairbanks city bus had been used by a construction company to house employees during work on an access road in the area and was abandoned when the work was finished in 1961.

The 1996 book “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer, and a 2007 Sean Penn-directed movie of the same name, chronicle the fateful visit to the bus by McCandless, a 24-year-old from Virginia.