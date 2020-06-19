Heat, virus don't faze Trump fans

TULSA, Okla. – Rick Frazier drove more than 750 miles from Ohio to Tulsa to be one of the first campers in line for President Donald Trump's first rally in months, undeterred by a days-long wait in searing heat, the growing risk of the coronavirus or a lukewarm reception from local officials.

The 64-year-old is among scores of supporters who have brought their vans, tents, campers and Trump flags to the parking lots and sidewalks outside the 19,000-seat BOK Center, and who say what matters most is being there to see the president take the stage Saturday – and to be sure he knows they have his back.

“The big thing is to go in and support the president,” said Frazier, who arrived Tuesday for what will be his 21st Trump rally. Frazier said he feels safe, saying he and other campers are using hand sanitizer to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Temperatures in Tulsa have reached the 90s, and the Trump faithful are camped in an area with hardly a spot of shade. While Trump said Thursday he picked Oklahoma partly because “you've done so well with the COVID,” the city has seen record numbers of new coronavirus cases this week, and Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart has pushed for postponing the event.

Trump said there had been “tremendous requests for tickets” and that there will be “a crowd like I guess nobody has seen before,” creating the kind of packed, indoor space that scientists say heighten the virus' spread more than outdoors. In an attempt to protect itself from lawsuits, Trump's campaign added a provision to the event registration stating guests assumed risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, protesters have also begun gathering outside the Tulsa venue, where Trump had originally been scheduled to speak today. He changed the date amid an uproar that it would occur on Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the U.S., and in a city where a 1921 white-on-black attack killed as many as 300 people.

Delmer Phillips, 41, of Tulsa, described himself and others that showed up early for the rally as “front-row Joes” excited to get a glimpse of the president. He said he won't wear a mask this weekend because he believes he may have already had the virus and has built up immunity.

“I'm personally not so worried about it,” he said. “I believe in God, and I don't live in fear.”