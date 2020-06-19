Officers charged; others call in sick

ATLANTA – Atlanta police officers called out sick Thursday to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing.

Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview that the sick calls began Wednesday night and continued Thursday, but he said the department has sufficient staffing to protect the city. It's not clear how many officers have called out.

Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against Garrett Rolfe, a white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser during a struggle and ran, firing it at the officer. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, who the district attorney said stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for his life, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of his oath.

Rolfe and Brosnan both contend their actions were justified and turned themselves in Thursday. Jail records show Rolfe was being held without bond while Brosnan was released on a $30,000 signature bond, meaning he only has to pay if he fails to show up for court.

Pelosi removes Confederate portraits

Portraits honoring four former House speakers who served in the Confederacy were removed Thursday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that the men “embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.

Pelosi directed the House clerk to oversee the immediate removal of portraits depicting former speakers from three Southern states: Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina and Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia.

Calling the halls of Congress “the very heart of our democracy,” Pelosi said, “There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor” to commemorate the Confederacy.

Pelosi noted that today is Juneteenth, honoring the day in 1865 when many African Americans learned of the end of slavery after the Civil War. She noted that this year's celebration comes “during a moment of extraordinary national anguish, as we grieve for the hundreds of Black Americans killed by racial injustice and police brutality.”

UK grave defaced in 'retaliation attack'

British officials said Thursday the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalized in an apparent “retaliation attack” after anti-racism protesters in the city of Bristol toppled the statue of a prominent slave trader.

Two headstones in memory of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol in the 18th century, were smashed. A message scrawled in chalk nearby called for the statue of Edward Colston to be restored.

“Now look at what you made me do ... put Colstons statue back or things will really heat up,” the message read.