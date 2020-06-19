Reward offered on Colombia rebel pair

BOGOTA, Colombia – The United States is offering rewards of up to $10 million each for the arrests of two prominent Colombian rebels who were key figures in the nation's historic peace process but have since returned to arms.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of State offered the prize for help in bringing Luciano Luciano Marín, alias Iván Márquez, and Seuxis Hernández, alias Jesús Santrich, to justice.

Both men had been given seats in Colombia's congress and were active proponents of the 2016 accord ending Latin America's longest-running conflict but fled amidst accusations that they had continued drug trafficking.

China, India talkto ease tensions

India said Thursday it was using diplomatic channels with China to de-escalate a military standoff in a remote Himalayan border region where 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week.

Responding to China's claim to the disputed Galwan Valley, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said both sides agreed to handle the situation responsibly. “Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” he said in a statement.

Monday's clash that killed 20 Indian troops was the deadliest between the sides in 45 years. China has not said whether it suffered any casualties.

Trump targets Maduro associates

The Trump administration increased pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday, targeting a lifeline he's used for selling oil run by a close associate of the socialist leader who was recently jailed in Cape Verde.

Focusing primarily on individuals in Mexico, U.S. Treasury officials sanctioned three people and the companies they ran. They're all now blocked from doing any business with the United States or American citizens.

Firings draw ire of conservatives

The new chief of U.S.-funded global media is facing a conservative backlash over his decision to fire the heads of two international broadcasters, adding to concerns about the direction of the agency, which oversees the Voice of America and other outlets.

The criticism of Michael Pack is unusual because it's coming from supporters of President Donald Trump.

Trump allies, including former adviser Sebastian Gorka, have offered public support for the ousted head of the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Alberto Fernandez, while others have taken issue with the firing of the head of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Jamie Fly.

Facility contract ends after death

Prompted by the death of a teen who was wrongly restrained by the staff, a Michigan facility for teenagers with behavioral problems on Thursday lost its contract with the state to care for youth in the state's foster care and juvenile justice systems and its license to operate.

The termination of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' contract with Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo came in the wake of the death last month of Cornelius Frederick. The 16-year-old went into cardiac arrest while being restrained on April 29 by Lakeside Academy staff. He died May 1.