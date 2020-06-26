Athlete runs 218 miles to visit his ailing grandma

SCRANTON, Pa. – Endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni once ran six days through the Sahara Desert in what's considered the most grueling foot race on Earth. But a 218-mile run to grandma after she was sickened with COVID-19 turned out to be the longest, toughest and most rewarding of his life.

Cappelloni spent seven days covering the distance from his home in Washington, D.C., to the nursing home where 98-year-old Ruth Andres lives in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, arriving June 19 to cheers, flags and purple balloons, her favorite color.

Dozens of workers at the Allied Services Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center applauded as he crossed the finish line. Out of breath but smiling, he pointed to the fourth-floor room, where “Nana” peered through the window. A sign hung outside read, “I Love You Corey.”

“Nana, you're a strong person,” Cappelloni said into a cellphone and microphone, as a nurse held up the other end of the line to Andres. “You're going on 99, and you still have many more miles.”

Cappelloni's “Run for Ruth” has raised more than $24,000 so far for smartphones and tablets to help older adults isolated from loved ones during the pandemic communicate.

Even though Cappelloni had previously finished races like the more than 150-mile Marathon des Sables in Morocco, he wasn't sure he could endure the equivalent of seven ultramarathons of 31.2 miles – longer than a standard 26.2-mile marathon – in as many days.

He started strong and was posting good daily times, but on Day 6 he hit the wall. Exhausted and hurting, he slowed to a walk. Then came a text message and a huge mental lift: Nana had made a full recovery.

“She had some very rough days,” Cappelloni said that day in a video he posted online. “But you know, she fought through them, and that's what I'm doing today.”