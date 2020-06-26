Colorado to probe deadly chokehold

DENVER – The Colorado governor Thursday ordered prosecutors to reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year because he was “being suspicious.”

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order directing state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate and possibly prosecute the three white officers previously cleared in McClain's death. McClain's name has become a rallying cry during the national reckoning over racism and police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd and others.

“Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern,” Polis said in a statement.

Louisville rally urges more be done

Hundreds of people rallied at Kentucky's capitol on Thursday to urge action in the investigation of three officers in the fatal police shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, at her Louisville home.

Taylor's family, hip-hop artists and civil rights lawyers addressed a large crowd on the steps of the capitol to mark 100 days since Taylor was killed. The 26-year-old woman was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home March 13, using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Louisville police have fired one of the three detectives who served the warrant at Taylor's home. But protesters at demonstrations around the country have called for the three to be criminally charged.

NYC officer charged over chokehold

Moving swiftly amid a global furor over police misconduct, New York City prosecutors Thursday filed criminal charges against a police officer caught on video putting a Black man in what they said was a banned chokehold, causing him to appear to lose consciousness.

Officer David Afanador pleaded not guilty Thursday to strangulation and attempted aggravated strangulation charges stemming from the confrontation Sunday on a Queens beach boardwalk. He was released without bail and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Afanador was charged under a recent change in state law barring police officers from using chokeholds, District Attorney Melinda Katz said, adding that her office has “zero tolerance for police misconduct.”

Mississippi hears plea to change flag

University coaches and Christian ministers filled the Mississippi Capitol on Thursday, urging legislators to seize the moment and remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag while Americans are reckoning with difficult discussions about race and history.

“It doesn't take courage. It takes conscience,” said the Rev. Reginald M. Buckley, senior pastor of Jackson's Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag that includes the emblem that many see as racist. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday advocated a state flag design that would eliminate the Confederate battle emblem – a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars.

Philly mayor, police boss apologize

Philadelphia's police commissioner, along with the mayor, apologized to the public Thursday for giving statements that were inaccurate in the days after tear gas, bean bags and pepper spray were used against protesters who were trapped on a highway.

At least one high-ranking commander took a voluntary demotion, and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a member of the city's SWAT team who was seen in videos spraying protesters with pepper spray will be notified today that he is suspended with the intent to dismiss him. The apologies and personnel decisions came the same day the New York Times released a reconstructed video of the June 1 confrontation.

Outlaw issued an immediate moratorium on the use of tear gas in most situations including to disperse crowds of nonviolent people.

Trump responds to BLM near his tower

President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in giant letters on the street in front of Trump's namesake Manhattan tower.

Trump tweeted Thursday that de Blasio “wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign.”

“'Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon,' referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” his tweet said. But that has not been a common chant at protests in New York and elsewhere.

City Hall officials announced Wednesday that the “Black Lives Matter” rallying cry would be painted in bold letters on the street in front of the president's midtown skyscraper.

Arizona official criticized for remark

A City Council member in suburban Phoenix is drawing criticism from the governor and others after invoking George Floyd's dying words of “I can't breathe” during a protest over an order to wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Scottsdale Councilman Guy Phillips uttered the remark at a protest Wednesday but later insisted the comment was about mandatory masks and not police misconduct.