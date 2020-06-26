Supreme Court backs Trump deportations

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday strengthened the Trump administration's ability to deport people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.

The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who are picked up at or near the border and who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the high-court opinion that reversed a lower-court ruling that said asylum-seekers must have access to the federal courts. Congress acted properly in creating a system “for weeding out patently meritless claims and expeditiously removing the aliens making such claims from the country,” Alito wrote.

Judge rejects bid to stop Trump book

A New York City judge on Thursday dismissed a claim by Donald Trump's younger brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man,” says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

Lawyers for Robert Trump filed court papers saying that Mary Trump and others had signed an agreement nearly two decades ago that included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship” unless they all agreed, the court papers said.

Pakistan airline grounds 150 pilots

Pakistan's state-run airline said Thursday it will ground 150 pilots, accusing them of obtaining licenses by having others take exams for them, an accusation that followed a probe into last month's crash that killed 97 people in Karachi.

Abdullah Hafeez, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines, did not give additional details about the alleged cheating but said a process to fire the pilots had been initiated.

The move by PIA to ground the pilots comes a day after the country's aviation minister, Ghulam Sarqar Khan, said 262 out of 860 Pakistani pilots had “fake” licenses. He made the revelation while presenting preliminary findings of a probe to parliament into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash.