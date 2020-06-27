Minneapolis moves dismantling forward

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously advanced a proposal to change the city charter to allow the police department to be dismantled, after widespread criticism of law enforcement over the killing of George Floyd.

The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city's voters would have the final say. It also comes amid a spate of recent shootings in Minnesota's largest city that have heightened many citizens' concerns about talk of dismantling the department.

The proposed amendment, which would replace the police department with a new “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that has yet to be fully defined, next goes to a policy committee and to the city's Charter Commission for a formal review, at which point citizens and city officials can weigh in.

Woman set afire hopes attackers learn

A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire while she was driving by violent protests this week in Madison wants her attackers to know they hurt her but hopes they will improve themselves.

Althea Bernstein told ABC's “Good Morning America” for a Friday segment that she hasn't slept and doesn't have an appetite. But she called the attack a “learning opportunity” for her attackers. “I'm very, very hopeful that these men sort of see all the responses and that they know that they hurt me and that this is something that's going to affect me for a while,” she said. “And I really hope that they choose to improve themselves.”.

Call to police results in investigation

A social media video showing a white man calling the police on a group of Black and Hispanic men in Connecticut has prompted a police investigation.

Stamford police identified the white man as city resident Steven Dudek, 57. He is seen on the video at a marina at Cove Island Park last Saturday telling police in a phone call the group is harassing him, saying “white lives matter too” and telling the other men his name is “God.” The group also alleged Dudek sprayed an irritating chemical at them. Dudek could not be reached for comment Friday.

“What happened to us is a perfect example of this man weaponizing the police department and as a Black man who grew up in America, this happens far too often,” a member of the group, Tarae Frazier, 24, of Stamford, said at a news conference Thursday.