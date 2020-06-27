Tattoo artist seeing rise in covering racist pieces

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A Vermont tattoo artist who has long offered free removal or covering of hateful skin art like swastikas, SS lightning bolts or the words “white power” says he's seen an uptick in business recently following George Floyd's death.

Alexander Lawrence, who runs Mountainside Tattoo from a storefront in the village of Bellows Falls, Vermont, says he's always offered to remove hateful images or cover scars for free. But following Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, which sparked global protests against police brutality and revived the Black Lives Matter movement, Lawrence says he's been getting so many requests he's looking for an office manager to schedule his appointments.

“I think they were out there, but it wasn't, like, in the limelight, you know, until things started happening and people are, like, 'Oh, man I have this old tattoo. I'm not like that anymore and I don't want people to think that I am,' ” Lawrence said.

Earlier this month Dylan Graves, 28, visited Lawrence's shop to cover a swastika tattoo superimposed over a grinning skull wearing a World War II German army helmet he had inked on the inside of his upper left arm a decade ago.

When asked why he got the tattoo, Graves answered, “Stupidity, partying when I was younger. Really, that's it. Just being dumb.”

Now he works for an excavation company that does jobs at the homes of wealthy people in the tourist town of Ludlow.

“It's just not something to have on, and I hate it now,” he said while Alexander sketched the outline of the image that would cover the swastika.

Within the next few weeks, Alexander expects to see a customer who has “white” tattooed on the back of the calf of one leg and “power” tattooed on the other.

Alexander said many want to cover the tattoos because businesses don't want to have employees seen as racist.

“I see it all the time, people losing their jobs because of bad decisions from previous years,” he said.