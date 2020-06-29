'I (heart) NY' designer Milton Glaser, 91, dies

NEW YORK – Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan's silhouette with psychedelic hair and summed up the feelings for his native New York with “I (heart) NY,” died Friday, his 91st birthday.

The cause was a stroke and Glaser had also had renal failure, his wife, Shirley Glaser, told the New York Times.

In posters, logos, advertisements and book covers, Glaser's ideas captured the spirit of the 1960s with a few simple colors and shapes. He was the designer on the team that founded New York magazine with Clay Felker in the late '60s.

“Around our office, of course, he will forever be one of the small team of men and women that, in the late sixties, yanked New York out of the newspaper morgue and turned it into a great American magazine,” the magazine's obituary of Glaser said.

The bold “I (heart) NY” logo, with a red heart, was dreamed up as part of an ad campaign begun in 1977 to boost the state's image when crime and budget troubles dominated headlines. Glaser did the design free of charge.

Nearly a quarter-century later, just days after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, he revised it, adding a dark scar to the red heart and “more than ever” to the message.

His 1966 illustration of Dylan, his face a simple black silhouette but his hair sprouting in a riot of colors in curvilinear fashion, put in graphic form the 1960s philosophy that letting your hair fly free was a way to free your mind.

For Glaser, though, it wasn't a drug-inspired image: He said he borrowed from Marcel Duchamp and Islamic art.