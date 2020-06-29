Murder suspect hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The suspect arrested in the shooting death of a man during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor had taken part in demonstrations but was disruptive and had been asked by other protesters to leave, authorities and protesters said Sunday.

The man, identified by an arrest citation as Steven Nelson Lopez, was hospitalized and being interviewed by homicide investigators about the shooting that happened late Saturday, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said at a news conference.

Lopez was wounded in the leg by gunfire from bystanders at the park who were defending themselves, the arrest citation said. He has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died after being shot at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, authorities said. The Courier Journal reported that Gerth was an avid photographer and a vocal supporter of the ongoing protests whose godfather is a columnist at the newspaper.

Pence: BLM has 'radical' agenda

Vice President Mike Pence said he doesn't want to say “Black Lives Matter” because he doesn't agree with what he believes is the political message behind it.

Pence said he stands against racism and that George Floyd's death was inexcusable, but that “all lives matter.”

He told CBS: “What I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police, that would tear down monuments, that would press a radical left agenda.”

Pence added that he cherishes “the progress that we have made toward a more perfect union for African Americans throughout our history.” He said African American leaders have made clear to the Trump administration “they want law and order” and “peace in our streets.”

Starbucks yanks social media ads

Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content.

Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.

The coffee chain's announcement follows statements from Unilever, Coca-Cola, Verizon, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer, REI, Levi's and dozens of smaller companies. Some of the companies will pause ads on Facebook, while others will refrain from advertising more broadly on social media.

Facebook executive Carolyn Everson said last week the social networking platform is committed to purging hateful content from its services.

Minneapolis OKs body camera rule

The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes with a new rule that prevents officers involved in using deadly force from reviewing body camera footage before completing an initial police report.

The new standards come after a proposal by the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the police force following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the updated policies are designed to better capture officers' perceptions and factors believed to exist when an officer acted. He and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the move is the first in a series of public safety policy reforms.

Arradondo said the change would align with the rules for civilians, who are not allowed to watch body camera footage for an incident in which they may be potential suspects. “The policies also restrict consultation with certain representatives immediately following a critical incident and clarify time requirements for reporting,” he said.