MGM Resorts reports record sportsbook loss

LAS VEGAS – The nearly quarter-million dollars in winning wagers reportedly placed at MGM Resorts last Sunday might be the largest sportsbook loss in Las Vegas history on bets made after an event has started.

Seven Las Vegas bookmakers can't recall a larger loss, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. But each oddsmaker has taken hits on past posts and said it's a fairly common occurrence.

According to an ESPN report, Sunday's bets were allowed to be placed because incorrect start times were posted on some Korean and Chinese baseball games due to a manual entry error.

Nearly all of the approximately 50 wagers were placed on kiosks at the Bellagio between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. when the games in question started at 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Among the bets was a $250, 10-leg parlay that paid more than $137,100.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is reportedly investigating. Anytime there is a dispute in excess of $500, the state's books are required to contact the board, which conducts an investigation and makes a ruling the books must abide by.