Black anthem ignites hopes across nation

LOS ANGELES – The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has resurrected a beacon of hope during nationwide protests.

In recent weeks, countless rallies were held from the District of Columbia to Seattle with arm-locked protesters of different races reciting the song's lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people.

Some marches were peaceful, while others turned violent. But one common thread at protests were people chanting the anthem's long-lasting message of faithfulness, freedom and equality.

“I saw whites singing that song saying 'No justice, no peace' and 'Black Lives Matter.' It's something I didn't see early in my career or even 15 years ago,” recalled the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The anthem was written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson before his brother, J. Rosamond, turned it into music. The song was performed for the first time in 1900, not long after it was written.

The NAACP dubbed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the Black national anthem in 1919. The decision came more than a decade before “The Star-Spangled Banner” was adopted as the national anthem of the U.S.

During the civil rights movement, the song was popular during protests with the likes of “We Shall Overcome” and “Amazing Grace.” The latter was written by former slave trader John Newton, but the song helped define racial equality.

“The song is a refreshment and renewal of my faith,” said Andrew Young, the civil rights leader and former Atlanta mayor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Musicians Mike Phillips and West Byrd sprinkled in snippets of the song while playing the national anthem at NASCAR's 2020 Pocono 350 on Sunday.