Seattle woman dies after hit by car

SEATTLE – One of two people hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality has died.

Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle died Saturday evening at Harborview Medical Center, spokesperson Susan Gregg said.

Taylor and Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Oregon, were hit by the car that barreled through of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, officials said. Love is in serious condition.

Kelete was charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

Douglass statue torn from base

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, New York, on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852.

Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglas and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.

The statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet from its pedestal, police said. Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the statue to the park, said another statue will take its place because the damage is too significant.

Oregon police, protesters clash

Twenty-one people were arrested or detained in Portland, Oregon, early Sunday after throwing fireworks and mortars as they clashed with police during the latest rally decrying police brutality.

Police used tear gas and crowd control munitions to stymie protesters who they say broke windows at a federal courthouse and nearby businesses in a protest that lasted until 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

BLM mural put on Boston street

Volunteers using yellow paint began filling in a Black Lives Matter street mural on Sunday, a day after hundreds of people used the Fourth of July holiday to call for justice on behalf of Black victims of police violence.

The mural was being painted across a stretch of Washington Street near Nubian Square. The stenciling of letters began Saturday and volunteers filled the letters with yellow paint on Sunday.

'Dukes' car to stay at museum

A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle.

The Volo Auto Museum about 50 miles northwest of Chicago said the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn't going anywhere.

“We feel the car is part of history, and people love it,” museum director Brian Grams told the Crystal Lake-based Northwest Herald. Grams said nobody has complained about the 1969 Charger.

7 accused of taunting family

Seven men from Clark County, Washington, were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town.

The men challenged police to a fight when officers arrived to the beach in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned, police said.