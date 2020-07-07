Feds: Foreign students must be in class

International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.

The guidelines, issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Colleges received the guidance the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, said all instruction will be offered remotely.

Under the rules, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online. Even at colleges offering a mix of in-person and online courses, international students will be barred from taking all their classes online.

911 caller charged in threat report

A white woman who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man over her walking her dog without a leash in Central Park in New York City was charged Monday with filing a false police report.

In May, Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation was fired from her job after frantically calling 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African-American man,” bird watcher Christian Cooper. On the video he recorded of the woman, he sounds calm and appears to keep a safe distance from her.

8 killed in Idaho as planes collide

At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in northern Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

One of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which operates charter flights for tourists over Lake Coeur d' Alene, the sheriff's office said. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot, the sheriff's office said.

The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people, the sheriff's office said. The planes collided in the air near Powderhorn Bay about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and plunged into the water, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

Conjoined twins die at 68 in Ohio

The world's longest-surviving conjoined twins died Saturday at the age of 68.

Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the world's oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday.

WHIO reported that the two died in hospice care in Dayton, their brother Jim said. The Montgomery County coroner said their deaths were from natural causes.

Starting as children, the brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction. The brothers retired from entertaining in 1991, and lived alone until 2010 when health problems prompted them to move in with family members.