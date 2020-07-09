Union workers plan walkout for justice

NEW YORK – A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S.

Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for a full-day strike. Those who can't strike for a full day will walk out for about eight minutes – the amount of time prosecutors say a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on George Floyd's neck – in remembrance of Black men and women who died recently at the hands of police.

The national strike will also include worker-led marches through participating cities, organizers said Wednesday.

Texas puts inmate to death after delay

A Texas inmate received lethal injection Wednesday evening for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago, ending a five-month delay of executions in the nation's busiest death penalty state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Billy Joe Wardlow was put to death at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole at his home in Cason, about 130 miles east of Dallas in the East Texas woods, near the Louisiana and Arkansas borders. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man's execution.

Wardlow was the first inmate in Texas to receive a lethal injection since Feb. 6 and the second in the U.S. since the nation began reopening following pandemic-related shutdowns.

Virginia eliminates rape kit backlog

Virginia has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits, becoming only the seventh state in the country to do so, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday.

Herring said the project to test rape kits – some decades old – began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Teacher involved with student dies

Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58.

Her lawyer David Gehrke told The Associated Press that Letourneau died Monday. Letourneau had been living in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines and died of advanced colon cancer, Gehrke said.

Letourneau was a married mother of four in 1996 when she taught 12-year-old Vili Fualaau in her class at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, a south Seattle suburb. They had a daughter – and then, later, another one, conceived in 1998, after Letourneau had pleaded guilty to child rape but before she began serving a 71/2-year prison term. Letourneau and Fualaau married in 2005 after her release and separated in 2017.