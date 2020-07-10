Doctors examine 'I can't breathe'

MINNEAPOLIS – As George Floyd repeatedly pleaded “I can't breathe” to police officers holding him down on a Minneapolis street corner, some of the officers responded by pointing out he was able to speak. One told Floyd it takes “a lot of oxygen” to talk, while another told angry bystanders that Floyd was “talking, so he can breathe.”

That reaction – seen in police restraint deaths around the country – is dangerously wrong, medical experts say. While it would be right to believe a person who can't talk also cannot breathe, the reverse is not true – speaking does not imply that someone is getting enough air to survive.

“The ability to speak does not mean the patient is without danger,” said Dr. Mariell Jessup, chief science and medical officer of the American Heart Association.

“To speak, you only have to move air through the upper airways and the vocal cords, a very small amount,” and that does not mean enough air is getting down into the lungs where it can supply the rest of the body with oxygen, said Dr. Gary Weissman, a lung specialist at the University of Pennsylvania.

The perception that someone who can speak can also take in enough air is not part of any known police training curriculum or practices, according to experts on police training and use of force.

“I'm not aware of any standard training of police officers that lets them know, 'Hey, if someone is still able to talk, they are not having difficulty breathing, so you can just keep doing what you are doing,'” said Craig Futterman, professor at University of Chicago Law School and an expert on use of force.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes, keeping Floyd pinned even after he stopped moving. In the moments before he died, Floyd told police he couldn't breathe more than 20 times.

A transcript from one of two police body camera videos released Wednesday shows that at one point after Floyd said he couldn't breathe and said he was being killed, Chauvin said: “Then stop talking, stop yelling. It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

Widely viewed bystander video shows Tou Thao, the officer who was managing people who had gathered, told the concerned crowd, “He's talking, so he can breathe.”

The medical community disagrees.

In a recent article in the medical journal Annals of Internal Medicine, Weissman and others wrote that when air is inhaled, it first fills the upper airway, trachea and bronchi, where speech is generated. The article says this accounts for about one-third of the volume of an ordinary breath, and only air that gets beyond this space goes to air sacs in the lungs for gas exchange, which is when oxygen is sent to the bloodstream and carbon dioxide is removed as waste.

A person can utter words by exhaling alone, using reserve left over after a normal breath is exhaled. But, the article says, “adequate gas exchange to support life requires inhalation. ... Waiting until a person loses the ability to speak may be too late to prevent catastrophic cardiopulmonary collapse.”

But the misperception that a talking person is able to breathe has come up in other in-custody deaths.

Craig McKinnis died in May 2014 in Kansas City, Kansas, after he was restrained by police during a traffic stop. According to a federal lawsuit, McKinnis' girlfriend said that after McKinnis cried, “I can't breathe,” one of the officers said, “If you can talk, you can breathe.”

Eric Garner cried out “I can't breathe” 11 times on a street in Staten Island, New York, in July 2014 after he was arrested for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who performed the chokehold, was fired. Pantaleo's defenders have included Rep. Peter King, a New York Republican, who said at the time that police were right to ignore Garner's pleas that he couldn't breathe.

“The fact that he was able to say it meant he could breathe,” said King, the son of a police officer.

In Tucson, Arizona, authorities concluded this week that police officers used an appropriate amount of force in a violent struggle this spring with 29-year-old Damien Alvarado, who died while resisting arrest.

In video footage of the March 22 arrest, an officer can be seen pressing a knee on either Alvarado's neck or upper back as officers tried to control him.

“I can't breathe,” Alvarado later told officers. “If you can complain, you can breathe,” an officer responded.