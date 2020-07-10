Seoul's mayor found dead amid allegations

SEOUL, South Korea – The missing mayor of South Korea's capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said.

Police said they located Park Won-soon's body near a traditional restaurant in wooded hills in northern Seoul, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him. Choi Ik-su, an officer from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters there were no signs of foul play, but he refused to elaborate on the cause of Park's death.

Park, 64, a longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, was elected Seoul mayor in 2011 and became the first to be voted to a third term in June 2018. A member of President Moon Jae-in's liberal Democratic Party, he had been considered a potential presidential candidate in 2022 elections.

US sanctions 3 Chinese party officials

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party, including a member of the ruling Politburo, for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities that China has detained in the western part of the country.

The decision to bar these senior officials from entering the U.S. is the latest of a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against China as relations deteriorate over the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Hong Kong and trade.

Just a day earlier, the administration had announced visa bans against officials deemed responsible for barring foreigners' access to Tibet.

Female soldier 1st to join Green Berets

For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Army's elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a yearslong campaign to move women into the military's front-line combat jobs.

The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She graduated Thursday and donned her Green Beret, along with about 400 other soldiers. Defense officials have confirmed that she is a member of the National Guard.

Epstein associate on suicide watch

Federal officials were so worried Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell might take her own life – as he did – after her arrest that they took away her clothes and bedsheets and made her wear paper attire while in custody, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Justice Department has added extra precautions while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City to help prevent other inmates from harming her and to stop her from harming herself, the official said.