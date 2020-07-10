Trump postpones New Hampshire rally because of tropical storm

MIAMI -- President Donald Trump is postponing his planned rally Saturday in New Hampshire, the White House said, citing a tropical storm threatening parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters traveling to Florida the president Friday that the event -- slated to be held in an aircraft hangar in Portsmouth -- would be delayed by a week or two. She cited the threat of Tropical Storm Fay, which is expected to bring rain to the region.

The event was to mark Trump's first political rally in three weeks, after his return to his signature campaign events from a coronavirus-induced hiatus.

Barrow reported from Atlanta.