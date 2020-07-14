Judge suspends abortion pill rule

SILVER SPRING, Md. – A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

Chuang's ruling will allow health care providers to arrange for mifepristone to be mailed or delivered to patients during the public health emergency declared by the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

200 schools sue ICE over student policy

More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration's new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students' safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

The schools have signed court briefs supporting Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as they sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in Boston.

The lawsuit challenges a recently announced directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall.

Texas GOP considers online convention

The Republican Party of Texas said Monday it would consider moving its convention online after several courts refused to force Houston to allow in-person events the city canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after the Texas Supreme Court dismissed the party's appeal, the state GOP said in a statement that its executive committee would meet to vote on canceling a three-day event that would have drawn potentially thousands of people.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely. He denied that the convention was canceled due to political differences.

UK sets mask mandate; France studies it

Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, the United Kingdom has made masks mandatory in shops and France is weighing whether to require people to wear them in public places.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said Monday that masks will be required in stores starting July 24. Those who flout the law can be fined up to 100 pounds ($125) by the police.

France's government said Monday that it's considering requiring masks in all indoor public places amid signs of a small rise in confirmed virus cases – and a big drop in public vigilance.