Rule on international students rescinded

BOSTON – Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and “return to the status quo.”

The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy. ICE will revert to a directive from March that suspended typical limits around online education for foreign students.

Republicans prepare new virus aid bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he'll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits, and money for health care providers.

Expected to hit $1 trillion, the emerging Republican package shows shifting priorities as the pandemic crisis deepens nationwide. Once reluctant to approve more aid, Republicans and the White House now say more is needed. The Democratic-led House has already approved a $3 trillion bill.

Visiting a hospital in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell said the theme of the upcoming GOP bill will be children and schools, jobs and unemployment, and health care.

Officer shoots, kills mask attack suspect

A Michigan sheriff's deputy on Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store, police said.

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing at a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said. A sheriff's deputy spotted the man's vehicle and shot him when he got out of his car and tried to attack her, Oleksyk said. The man was holding a screwdriver and knives, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

The man, Sean Ruis, 43, was suspected of stabbing a 77-year-old man inside the store when he was confronted about not wearing a mask, Oleksyk said. The stabbing victim was in stable condition at a hospital.