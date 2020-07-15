VA hospital staffer admits to killing 7

A former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin in 2017 and 2018, capping a sweeping federal investigation into a series of mysterious deaths at the medical center.

Reta Mays, 46, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg was charged with seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. She faces life sentences for each murder.

At a plea hearing, Mays' voice cracked throughout the hearing as she answered a judge's questions. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell told reporters that Mays' motive is still unclear, saying that authorities did not receive a “satisfactory response” to questions about the reasoning behind her actions.

Progress made in fire aboard Navy ship

Marking significant progress, firefighters were able to move deeper inside the fire-engulfed USS Bonhomme Richard on Tuesday on their third day of battling the flames. But a top Navy official said it was too soon to say if the 23-year-old ship that is burning on opposite ends will be salvageable.

The 840-foot ship was undergoing maintenance when the fire was first reported Sunday morning in a lower cargo area where seafaring tanks are parked. It appears to have started where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were being stored, Adm. Philip Sobeck said. It could cost the military an estimated $4 billion to replace the ship. At least 61 people, including 38 sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Sessions loses bid to regain Senate seat

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, likely ending a long political career with a bitter defeat egged on by President Donald Trump.

Tuberville, 65, beat Sessions in Tuesday's Republican runoff as Sessions fell short in his attempted comeback for a seat he held for two decades before resigning to become Trump's attorney general in 2017.

Familiar to Alabamians from his decade as Auburn University's head football coach, Tuberville is now positioned for a strong challenge against Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. With Alabama's strong GOP tilt, the seat is widely viewed as Republicans' best chance for a pickup as they try to hold their Senate majority.

Trump signs order, legislation on China

President Donald Trump signed legislation and an executive order Tuesday that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong. The legislation and order are part of the Trump administration's stepped-up offensive against China for what he calls the rising Asian superpower's exploitation of America.

The legislation Trump signed into law targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a new, strict national security law widely seen as chipping away at Hong Kong's autonomy. The mandatory sanctions are also required to be imposed on banks that conduct business with the officials.

Biden vows $2 trillion toward clean energy

Joe Biden released a $2 trillion plan Tuesday to boost investment in clean energy and stop all climate-damaging emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035, arguing that dramatic action is needed to tackle climate change and revive the economy.

Biden's proposal didn't go as far as some measures in the Green New Deal, the sweeping proposal from progressives in Congress that calls for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

But it does align with a climate bill spearheaded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in reducing emissions to zero by 2050. And it goes further than that bill on ridding the nation's power sector from damaging fossil fuel pollution. House Democrats' proposal sets a 2040 deadline for that goal, while Biden's aims to achieve it five years faster.

Protesters call on Netanyahu to resign

Thousands of Israelis on Tuesday demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on the embattled leader to resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis.

The rowdy demonstration Tuesday evening was led by anti-corruption activists who refer to Netanyahu as the “crime minister.” Many held posters, saying “You are detached. We are fed up,” or saying there is “no way” a politician under indictment can be prime minister.