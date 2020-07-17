Ban on cruise ships extended to October

WASHINGTON – Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24. In the order signed by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, the agency said the cruise industry hasn't controlled transmission of the virus on its ships.

The CDC said it was concerned whether cruise ships operating now with reduced crews were complying with practices designed to prevent transmitting the virus. The CDC said its concerns “highlight the need for further action prior to resuming passenger operations.”

Puerto Rico governor orders closures

Puerto Rico's governor Thursday announced major rollbacks including the closure of bars, gyms, marinas, theaters and casinos and restricted the use of beaches as the U.S. territory is hit by a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez said the changes and an ongoing curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will remain in place until July 31.

Other changes include the prohibition of alcohol sales after 7 p.m., limiting the capacity of restaurants to 50%, and barring tourists from traveling to the popular nearby islands of Vieques and Culebra. Only those who are exercising will be allowed on beaches, including joggers, swimmers and surfers.

Pelosi: Trump is on 'wrong path'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday compared President Donald Trump to “the man who refuses to ask for directions” as she pleaded with the White House to seek input from the nation's scientific leaders to reverse the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Democratic speaker urged Trump to invoke the full power of the Defense Production Act to boost much-needed supplies for coronavirus testing and treatment as a weary nation battles the outbreak.

“Mr. President, admit it, you've gone down the wrong path, ask for directions, ask for directions from the scientists,” Pelosi said at the Capitol.

Shopper pulls gun in mask argument

An unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper and threatened to kill him during an apparent confrontation over masks at a Florida Walmart store, sheriff's officials said.

The Royal Palm Beach store's security video shows the unmasked man pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the store on Saturday afternoon, the Palm Beach County sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff's officials said they have identified the man, who is cooperating with detectives.

The video shows a shopper wearing a mask approach the pair and exchange words. That's when the unmasked man gives the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, the sheriff's office said. The unmasked man made a death threat before leaving the store.