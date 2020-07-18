Iowa meth kingpin latest federal execution

TERRE HAUTE – The U.S. government on Friday put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, capping a week in which the Trump administration restored federal executions after a 17-year hiatus.

Dustin Honken, 52, who prosecutors said killed key witnesses to stop them from testifying in his drugs case, received a lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute. Two others were also put to death during the week after a hiatus of nearly 20 years.

Honken, who had been on death row since 2005, was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m. The inmate – known for his verbosity at hearings and for a rambling statement declaring his innocence at sentencing – spoke only briefly, neither addressing victims' family members nor saying he was sorry. His last words were, “Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for me.”

After the two previous executions were repeatedly delayed, Honken's began almost on the minute it had been scheduled.

While out on bond in his drugs case in July 1993, Honken and his girlfriend, Angela Johnson, kidnapped Lori Duncan and her two daughters from their Mason City, Iowa, home, then killed and buried them in a wooded area nearby. Ten-year-old Kandi and 6-year-old Amber were still in their swimsuits on the hot summer day when they were shot execution-style in the back of the head.

Their primary target that day was Lori Duncan's then-boyfriend, Greg Nicholson, who also lived at the home and was also killed. Honken had recently learned Nicholson, a former drug-dealing associate, was cooperating with investigators and would likely testify against Honken at trial.

As the investigation into Honken continued, he killed another drug dealer working with him, Terry DeGeus, beating him with a bat and shooting him.

Johnson was convicted in a separate trial and sentenced to death. A judge later reduced her sentence to life behind bars.