Leaders wrangle over aid; vaccine hopeful

MIAMI – The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic took on even greater urgency Monday as a burgeoning economic crisis collided with political turmoil. Even as the latest experimental vaccine appeared to show promise, politicians in Washington seemed far apart in finding a way to bring financial relief to Americans.

As the first federal relief package was poised to end, Congress was trying to come to agreement on another package to ease the financial burden Americans have dealt with as businesses have endured repeated shutterings or pauses since the virus first appeared on the continent.

The political turmoil was playing out as there appeared to be good news on the medical front, with scientists involved in the development of at least one vaccine reporting promising results in an early trial.

Even as Republicans were at odds with Democrats over how much money was enough, top Republican members of Congress also faced pushback from the White House. GOP leaders met Monday with President Donald Trump as the White House panned some $25 billion in the GOP's plan that would be devoted to testing and tracing, said one Republican familiar with the discussions.

There remains a wide gulf between the GOP and Democratic packages, with Democrats passing in the House a $3 trillion package, while the Republican package came in at about $1 trillion.

“We have to end this virus,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Monday on MSNBC. Any attempt by the White House to block testing money “goes beyond ignorance.”

The political stakes are high for all sides before the November election, especially with the nation registering more coronavirus infections and deaths than any other country. With 17 straight weeks of unemployment claims topping 1 million, many households were facing a cash crunch and losing employer-backed health insurance coverage.

The number of cases was spiking in spots throughout the United States, stressing not just the economy and Americans' psyche but also its medical system.

In California, malls in San Francisco were ordered closed about a month after they were allowed to reopen.

Four months after the San Francisco Bay Area became the first place in the nation to issue broad stay-at-home orders to prevent the virus spread, only one Bay Area county is not on the state governor's watch list for areas with rising infection and hospitalization rates.

In Chicago, the mayor imposed new restrictions on bars, gyms and personal services such as facials as health officials said the city again topped 200 daily cases on average. City officials attributed the rise primarily to young people going to bars and restaurants and Lake Michigan beaches.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, flew to Georgia on Monday to help deliver masks, test kits, gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer in Savannah. His visit offered tacit support to a mayor who has been a pacesetter in a revolt against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's refusal to allow local governments to order people to wear masks.

In Florida, where nearly 9,500 people were hospitalized as of Monday, just 18% of its ICU units were available.

Potions in Motions, a catering company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, would ordinarily be in high gear for summer weddings, graduations and corporate events, averaging 25 to 35 a week and serving 2,000 to 3,000 people.

But with restrictions on group gatherings, they're down to “micro-events,” averaging two to five a week with eight to 15 people. They've had to cut most of their staff; at peak season, they have 65, but now are down to six.

“We're trying to just stay alive and keep as many people employed,” company founder Jason Savino said. “You can't even have a gathering of more than 10 people in your house.”

“There's no support coming from any government or anywhere that are accommodating these businesses that are being ordered to dial their business back,” he said.

The number of confirmed global virus deaths has risen to more than 603,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States tops the list with more than 140,500, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.3 million, with 3.7 million in the United States and more than 2 million in Brazil. Experts believe the pandemic's true toll is much higher because of testing shortages and data collection issues.

The virus also has led to political rancor around the globe. European Union leaders have been fighting over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund. The prolonged debates have been marked by walkouts, fist slamming and insults.

There was a glimmer of hope on the medical front with scientists at Oxford University saying their experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people.

British researchers began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said they found their vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization hailed the results as “good news,” but warned “there's a long way to go.”