Trump says he's getting used to wearing mask

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he’s getting used to wearing a mask as he showed off his from the White House briefing-room podium.

He told reporters that he has no problem wearing one, saying: “I carry it. I wear it... and I’ll continue.”

Trump’s recent comments are a major change in tone for the president, who spent months resisting wearing a mask in public and once suggested they were a political statement against him. But he told reporters Tuesday that he’s getting used to the mask and uses one when appropriate.

Trump then pulled his out of a suit pocket and encouraged the public, saying: “if you’re close together, I would put on the mask.”

Trump’s comments came at the end of the return of his evening briefing, which lasted less than half an hour. Trump appeared alone, with no public health experts appearing.