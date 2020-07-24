Cohen ordered freed from prison by judge

NEW YORK – A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Thursday, saying the government retaliated against him for planning to release a book critical of Trump before November's election.

Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said during a telephone conference.

“How can I take any other inference than that it's retaliatory?” Hellerstein asked prosecutors.

Defense bill passes despite veto threat

The Senate on Thursday joined the House in defying a veto threat from President Donald Trump to approve defense legislation that would remove the names of Confederate officers from American military bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.

The Senate approved the annual policy measure, 86-14, a margin that suggests more than enough support to override a potential Trump veto. The House approved its version on Tuesday by a veto-proof margin of 295-125. Now the two chambers will have to negotiate a final version. Both bills authorize $741 billion for the military, including a 3% pay raise for the troops.

Trump ending housing regulation

The Trump administration said Thursday that it is revoking an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs.

Trump has repeatedly characterized the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulation as an existential threat to the suburban way of life that will bring about more crime and lower home prices.

In a tweet addressed to “The Suburban Housewives of America,” President Donald Trump made his intended audience clear. “(Joe) Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream,” he said. “I will preserve it, and make it even better!”

15 years given in White House threat

A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives was sentenced Thursday to serve 15 years in prison, according to online court records.

Hasher Jallal Taheb had pleaded guilty in April to attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosive.