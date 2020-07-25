Chicago takes down Columbus statues

CHICAGO – Two statues of Christopher Columbus were removed from parks early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

Crews used a crane to remove the statue in downtown Chicago's Grant Park from its pedestal. A small crowd cheered and cars honked as it came down about 3 a.m. The second statue was removed about 5:30 a.m. from a park in the Little Italy neighborhood.

In a statement, the Democratic mayor's office said the statues were being “temporarily removed ... until further notice.” It said the removals were “in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police.”

In Richmond, Virginia has removed from its iconic state capitol the busts and a statue honoring Confederate generals and officials. That includes a bronze statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee positioned in the same spot where he stood to assume command of the state's armed forces in the Civil War nearly 160 years ago.

They are the latest Confederate symbols to be removed or retired in the weeks since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked a nationwide protest movement.