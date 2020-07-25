White House, GOP at odds on jobless aid

WASHINGTON – Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting a boost to unemployment benefits to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home, promising that a Republican proposal would be ready Monday. Outraged Democrats warned that time was being wasted on GOP infighting as the virus worsens, jobless aid expires and the death toll rises.

“We call upon Leader McConnell to get serious,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in a statement.

During a head-spinning week of start-and-stop efforts, McConnell abruptly halted the rollout of the Republicans' $1 trillion plan, which was supposed to provide a counter-offer to the Democrats' $3 trillion bill in an opening bid for negotiations.

As Republicans struggled, the nation's infections topped 4 million, deaths rose by several thousand, to nearly 145,000, and the $600 unemployment benefit boost for millions of out-of-work Americans was on track to expire.

Republicans largely believe the add-on, which had been approved in an earlier aid bill, is too much and becoming a disincentive for returning to work. In some situations, the boost gives the unemployed more money than if they were working. Under McConnell's plan, senators proposed cutting it to $200 and then transitioning over the next few months to a new system more closely linked to a state's own payment levels.

An administration official granted anonymity to discuss the private talks said the White House viewed the Senate GOP's proposal as too “cumbersome” and the $200 boost as too high. A number of different solutions were being discussed, the official said Thursday, including dropping the add-on to $100.

Democrats warned time was running out. The benefit officially expires July 31, but due to the way states process unemployment payments, the cutoff is effectively today.

Rep. Richie Neal, D-N.J., chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, said the nation is on “the eve of an economic catastrophe.”

The unemployment debate is only one of many issues dividing Republicans as they enter negotiations with Democrats over how best to respond to the prolonged coronavirus crisis and devastating economic fallout.

McConnell's emerging CARES Act II, named after the earlier effort, was expected to include a fresh round of direct $1,200 cash payments to many Americans, a repeat of the money sent in spring, along with $105 billion to help reopen schools, $25 billion for virus testing and McConnell's top priority of a liability shield to protect businesses, hospitals and others against COVID-19 lawsuits.

Trump was pushing a payroll tax cut, but Senate Republicans didn't want to include it because they say it does little to help out-of-work Americans. It would also pull revenue away from the tax that funds Social Security and Medicare.