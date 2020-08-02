Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok's US operations

NEW YORK – Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns, according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke only on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity to the negotiations.

The potential deal would be a victory for both companies, making Microsoft Corp. a major player in the social media arena and providing relief to TikTok and its parent company, Bytedance Ltd., a target of President Donald Trump.

Trump said Friday that he would take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok in the United States. Trump's comments on Friday aboard Air Force One came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China's ByteDance to sell TikTok.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority.” He added, “It's going to be signed tomorrow.”

Microsoft declined to comment.

Reports by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal citing sources said the administration could soon announce a decision ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership in TikTok.

There have been reports of U.S. tech giants and financial firms being interested in buying or investing in TikTok as the Trump administration sets its sights on the app. The New York Times and Fox Business, citing an unidentified source, first reported Friday that Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok.

TikTok issued a statement Friday saying, “While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”

On Saturday it posted a short video from its U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas saying “We're not planning on going anywhere.”

TikTok's fun, goofy videos and ease of use has made it immensely popular, and U.S. tech giants like Facebook and Snapchat see it as a competitive threat. It has said it has tens of millions of U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally.