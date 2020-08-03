Search ends for 8 in sunken vehicle

SAN DIEGO – Eight troops missing after their landing craft sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.

The Marines said they had called off the search that started late Thursday afternoon when the amphibious assault vehicle sank with 15 Marines and one Navy sailor aboard. Eight Marines were rescued, but one later died and two are in critical condition.

The 26-ton, tank-like craft took on water and quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water – too deep for divers – making it difficult to reach.

Microsoft confirms TikTok negotiations

Microsoft confirmed Sunday it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition.

In a statement, Microsoft said Microsoft and ByteDance have provided notice of their intent to explore a deal resulting in Microsoft owning and operating the TikTok service in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company said it expects those talks to conclude by Sept. 15.

Trump said on Friday that he would soon ban TikTok in the United States. Trump and CEO Satya Nadella have spoken, the company said, and Microsoft was prepared to continue exploring the purchase of TikTok's U.S. operations after their conversation.

Trump nomination access in dispute

The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private this month, without members of the news media present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said Saturday, citing the coronavirus.

But a Republican National Committee official contradicted that assessment Sunday, emphasizing that no final decisions have been made and that logistics and media coverage options were still being evaluated, The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

If the GOP decision stands, it would be the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24 to formally vote to make Trump the GOP standard-bearer again.

BLM mural painted in downtown Indy

Artists were painting a mural reading “Black Lives Matter” on part of a downtown Indianapolis street scheduled to reopen today, WISH-TV reported.

Organizers said the project on Indiana Avenue between Blackford and West streets has been in the works for several months and that local artists are helping.