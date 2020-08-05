Isaias hits East Coast, leaving at least 5 dead

WINDSOR, N.C. – At least five people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water and swept downstream. Two others were killed by falling trees in Maryland and New York City, authorities said.

Isaias sustained top winds of up to 65 mph more than 18 hours after coming ashore, but it was down to 50 mph max winds as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm's center was passing through the middle of Vermont, moving north-northeast at about 40 mph.

As Isaias sped northward, flooding threats followed. The Schuylkill River in Philadelphia was projected to crest early today at 15.4 feet, its highest level in more than 150 years. By Tuesday night, the river had already topped its banks in low-lying Manayunk, turning bar-lined Main Street into a coffee-colored canal.

Aerial video by WRAL-TV showed fields of debris where rescue workers in brightly colored shirts picked through splintered boards and other wreckage of the Windsor, North Carolina, mobile home park where two people were killed. Emergency responders searching the area Tuesday afternoon found no other casualties, and several people initially feared missing had all been accounted for, said Ron Wesson, chairman of the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. He said about 12 people were hospitalized.

“It doesn't look real; it looks like something on TV. Nothing is there,” Bertie County Sheriff John Holley told reporters, saying 10 mobile homes had been destroyed. “All my officers are down there at this time. Pretty much the entire trailer park is gone.”

In eastern Pennsylvania, a 44-year-old Allentown woman was killed after encountering high waters on a street in Upper Saucon Township that swept her vehicle downstream Tuesday afternoon, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.

While in New York City, a tree fell and crushed a van in the Briarwood section of Queens, killing Mario Siles, a 60-year-old construction contractor, police said. A woman in Mechanicsville, Maryland, died when a tree crashed onto her car, said Cpl. Julie Yingling of the St. Mary's County sheriff's office.

Isaias toggled between hurricane and tropical storm strength as it churned toward the East Coast. Fueled by warm ocean waters, the storm got a late burst of strength as a rejuvenated hurricane with top sustained winds of 85 mph before coming ashore late Monday near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Its tropical storm status was sustained, but weakened, as it headed north toward Canada early Tuesday night.