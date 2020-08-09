Student photographer says her suspension lifted

ATLANTA – A Georgia high school student suspended last week after posting a now-viral photo of a packed hallway at her school had her punishment lifted Friday, and so did another student.

Hannah Watters told The Associated Press that her principal called her mother, apologized, and completely removed her punishment, leaving her surprised and “very grateful.”

She had been suspended for taking a photo and video that she shared with news organizations to raise an alarm after seeing that most of her fellow students weren't wearing masks to reduce the spread of coronavirus infections.

Waters, a 15-year-old sophomore, posted the images on Tuesday showing crowded hallways at the 2,400-student North Paulding High School in Dallas, northwest of Atlanta.

“There was no social distancing, a 10% mask use rate, it was chaos,” she told the AP as she began serving her punishment at home.

Multiple football players at North Paulding tested positive recently, underlining the likelihood that their contacts could be spreading infections once on-campus instruction began Monday. At least one Paulding County elementary school student was diagnosed with the virus last week. It's unclear where or when these students were infected, but transmission is widespread in Georgia.

In an interview with CNN, Watters was asked if she regretted posting the photo. Her response channeled the late civil rights legend John Lewis: “I'd like to say that this is some good and necessary trouble, so I don't regret posting this because it needed to be said.”

Her photo and the one by another unidentified photographer went viral and drew national attention to the district of about 30,000 students, along with widespread criticism on social media and from free speech groups.

“Students must not be disciplined for exposing health and safety issues at their school, particularly in the midst of a pandemic,” said the Student Press Law Center, a nonprofit advocacy group. Executive Director Hadar Harris called the suspensions “extreme measures” to encourage silence.

The school also drew attention last week when a principal was recorded admonishing against public disclosures.

“Anything going on social media that is negative in our light without permission,” he said in the recording posted to Twitter. “There will be consequences. ...”