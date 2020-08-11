Health officials resigning, fired amid outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases suffering from burnout, dozens of state and local public health leaders around the U.S. have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

One of the latest departures came Sunday, when California's public health director, Dr. Sonia Angell, was ousted after a technical glitch that caused a delay in reporting hundreds of thousands of virus test results – information used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

Last week, New York City's health commissioner was replaced after months of friction with the police department and City Hall.

A review by the Kaiser Health News service and The Associated Press finds at least 49 state and local public health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 23 states.

The list has grown by more than 20 people since the news services started keeping track in June.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the numbers stunning. He said they reflect burnout, as well as attacks on public health experts and institutions from the highest levels of government, including from President Donald Trump, who has sidelined the CDC during the pandemic.

“The overall tone toward public health in the U.S. is so hostile that it has kind of emboldened people to make these attacks,” Frieden said.

The last few months have been “frustrating and tiring and disheartening” for public health officials, said former West Virginia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cathy Slemp, who was forced to resign by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in June.

“You care about community, and you're committed to the work you do and societal role that you're given. You feel a duty to serve, and yet it's really hard in the current environment,” Slemp said in an interview Monday.

As of late Monday, confirmed infections in the U.S. stood at over 5 million, with deaths topping 163,000, the highest in the world, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world topped 20 million with about 734,000 deaths.

Many of the firings and resignations have to do with conflicts over mask orders or social distancing shutdowns. Despite the scientific evidence, many politicians and others have argued that such measures are not needed, no matter what health experts tell them.

“It's not a health divide; it's a political divide,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

Some health officials said they were stepping down for family reasons, and some left for jobs at other agencies, such as the CDC. Some, like Angell, were ousted because of what higher-ups said was poor leadership or a failure to do their job.

Others have complained that they were overworked, underpaid, unappreciated or thrust into a pressure-cooker environment.

Public health leaders from Dr. Anthony Fauci down to officials in small communities have reported threats and intimidation.

The months of nonstop and often unappreciated work are prompting many health workers to leave, said Theresa Anselmo of the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials.

“It will certainly slow down the pandemic response and become less coordinated,” she said.