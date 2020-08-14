US seizes digital cash in terror group scam

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department said Thursday it has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant organization abroad, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, relied on to raise money for violent operations.

The Trump administration said the groups used the accounts to solicit donations for their causes, including through a bogus scam that officials say purported to sell protective gear for the coronavirus pandemic. Officials described it as the largest-ever seizure of digital currency funds related to terrorism.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are favored for illicit transactions because they are perceived as hard to trace, and one of the groups explicitly encouraged donations by telling potential contributors that the money trail would be difficult for law enforcement to untangle, the department said.

Protests erupt over Belarus crackdown

Crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants Thursday to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Protesters filled the main central squares and avenues of the capital, Minsk, as motorists honked in support. In Minsk and many other cities, thousands of factory workers also rallied against the police violence, raising the prospect of strikes in a new challenge to the government. Amid growing public dismay, dozens of military and police veterans posted videos in which they dumped their uniforms and insignia in the trash. Several popular anchors at Belarus' state TV stations have quit.

Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators protesting the official results that said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote and his top opposition challenger got only 10%.

LA sheriff probes renegade deputies

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it has launched a “comprehensive investigation” into allegations that a renegade group of deputies calling themselves The Executioners have taken control of the department's Compton station through threats, intimidation and harassment.

The announcement came at a news conference in which Sheriff Alex Villanueva and others also said letters ranging from orders of suspension to termination have been sent to 26 employees involved in a fight two years ago that allegedly also involved members of a similar deputy gang.

Earliest 'J' hurricane forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning, making it the earliest J-named storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Josephine was 865 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.