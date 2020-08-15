Natives making history 400 years after Pilgrims

SOUTHAMPTON, England – Four hundred years after English colonists landed on Plymouth Rock and upended the lives of her ancestors, Paula Peters is on a quest to recover a small part of what her people have lost.

A year of trans-Atlantic commemorations marking the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage opens in Southampton, England, today with an exhibition centered on one casualty of colonization: the lost wampum belt of Metacom, a 17th-century leader of the Wampanoag Native American nation.

Woven with imagery depicting tribal history and legends, the beaded belt was “as important to the Wampanoag as the crown jewels would be to the king of England,” said Peters, a Wampanoag writer and educator.

In 1620, the Wampanoag, who had lived for millennia in what is now New England, helped the exhausted Mayflower settlers survive their first winter. But within a few decades, tensions had erupted into a brutal 1670s conflict known as King Philip's War. Metacom was killed, and his belt sent to England's King Charles II as spoils of war.

“From all we can tell it did arrive in the U.K., but it never arrived in the hands of the king,” Peters said from her home in Mashpee, Massachusetts. “We have been searching for that belt for generations of our people.”

The hunt took Peters to the British Museum, which has one of the world's largest collections of wampum belts. She didn't find it there, but she had an idea: The Wampanoag would make a new belt, then send it to England for display. It would help share their story, and might bring new leads in the search.

The new belt includes 5,000 tiny beads and was crafted by 100 community members over more than six months.

“Wampum: Stories from the Shells of Native America” is opening in Southampton 400 years to the day after the Mayflower Pilgrims sailed from this southern England port city, bound – after an unscheduled stop in Plymouth, England – for a new life across the Atlantic.