Police move in after fights erupt amid Georgia rally

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – After several hours of mostly peaceful demonstrations Saturday in an Atlanta suburb that's home to a giant Confederate memorial, large numbers of police moved in to disperse the crowds when fights broke out.

Several dozen right-wing demonstrators, some waving the Confederate battle flag and many wearing military gear, gathered in downtown Stone Mountain, where they faced off against a few hundred counterprotesters, many of whom wore shirts or carried signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. People in both groups carried rifles.

For several hours, there was little visible police presence and things were largely peaceful, aside from shoving, pushing and spirited arguments. But just before 1 p.m., fights broke out, with people punching and kicking each other and throwing rocks. That's when police officers in riot gear moved in to disperse the crowds. By 2 p.m., almost all protesters had left the area.

Right-wing groups led by an Arkansas group called Confederate States III%, had applied for a permit to hold a rally in Stone Mountain Park, where there's a giant sculpture of Confederate leaders. The event was planned as a response to a march in the park by a Black militia group on July 4.

But the Stone Mountain Memorial Association denied the permit on Aug. 4, citing a violent clash between groups in April 2016, spokesman John Bankhead said. The park closed to visitors Saturday and was set to reopen today.

Proud Boys, foes clash in Michigan

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counterprotesters clashed violently Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests, police said.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn't know exactly how many.

“A fight occurred, people were fighting, and that's when we stepped in,” he said.

Counterprotesters staged their own event in the area at the same time as the rally the Proud Boys had planned, according to local media reports. When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued.

Some fistfights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse. A reporter for MLive.com, who was detained by police while recording live on Facebook, reported that some of the Proud Boys also used pepper spray on people.

The male-only Proud Boys group has been called extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Proud Boys dispute those descriptions.

Police, protesters clash in Portland

Four people were arrested overnight in Portland, Oregon, as police dispersed a protest that was headed toward the offices of the police union, authorities said Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau declared the demonstration of a couple hundred people an unlawful assembly Friday night, saying people were throwing fireworks, golf balls and chunks of concrete at officers.

Officers said they used crowd control munitions but no tear gas to disperse the crowd. Some protesters carried heavy wooden shields and wore gas masks and other gear, authorities said.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of the Portland Police Association, vandalized them and set fires.