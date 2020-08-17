M&M collection gets little bit 'out of hand'

LOGANSPORT – He was known as a “numbers guy” for 55 years. Then, one fateful day, Logansport resident Clarence Kapraun turned his back on the infinite possibility of sums and found favor in letters. But it was only one letter, really ... specifically, the “M's,” as he said.

“The M's” are this retired math teacher's name for his M&M collection.

What began approximately two decades ago with just a few pieces has multiplied into more than 3,000 figurines, watches and beyond.

He even has seven of the 3-foot tall, barrel-bodied characters.

“It got out of hand,” he chuckled.

About 20 years ago when Kapraun and his wife, Barbara, visited a friend in Florida, “he showed me that he had a collection of plastic peanut M&M characters. I thought it was cute.”

Upon returning home, Kapraun started searching for the characters at garage sales and auctions. He even saw it as an opportunity to help others. For example, he said, there was a couple who came to his property after learning he collected the characters.

“It was around Christmastime, and the couple needed money. He lost his job.”

Kapraun bought the couple's collection for $1,000. “It was all nice stuff,” he said, “but I didn't really need it.”

One of his daughters, Michelle, who lives in Fort Wayne, gave her father characters from Las Vegas, while his other daughter, Deborah, sent some pieces from her home base in China. His son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Sue, provided the European selection with characters from England, Denmark and France.

“I do have some very unique items,” Kapraun said, claiming that the Chinese ones are some of his favorites.