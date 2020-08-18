Ex-CIA officer accused of spying

WASHINGTON – A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI has been charged with spying for China, including by disclosing secret tradecraft and information on sources to intelligence officers who had co-opted him, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested last week after an undercover operation in which prosecutors say he accepted an envelope with $2,000 in exchange for his past espionage activities. He told a law enforcement officer who was posing as a Chinese intelligence officer that he wanted to see the “motherland” succeed, prosecutors said.

An FBI affidavit accuses Ma, who worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989, of revealing government secrets to at five Chinese intelligence officers in a Hong Kong hotel room over a three-day period in March 2001.

Smollett prosecutor criticized

A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her office repeatedly abused their discretion and made false public statements in the case against actor Jussie Smollett last year, but he concluded they did nothing criminal.

In his findings released Monday after a monthslong investigation, special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized Foxx and her staff for how they decided in March last year to toss charges that accused the former “Empire” actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

Webb restored charges against Smollett in February this year after a first stage of his investigation.

2 charged in Jam Master Jay slaying

Nearly two decades after the slaying of hip-hop star Jam Master Jay, federal prosecutors said they have solved one of New York City's most enduring unsolved killings, charging two men while suggesting the artist, celebrated for his anti-drug stance, may have been ambushed over a cocaine deal.

The suspects were identified in court papers as Ronald Washington, who is currently serving a federal prison sentence stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after Jay's 2002 death, and Karl Jordan Jr., who is also charged with engaging in an alleged cocaine distribution conspiracy in 2017.

Texas hostage-taker exits peacefully

A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

Cedar Park Police said on Twitter that the man and his mother “had come out of the house peacefully” about 9 a.m. An hour earlier, police held a news conference and announced that the man had released his brother, sister and a family pet.

Police had been in negotiations with the man for more than 16 hours since the officers were wounded Sunday afternoon at the home in Cedar Park, interim police Chief Mike Harmon said.