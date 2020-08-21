Michigan, Flint reach $600 million deal

LANSING, Mich. – A $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents who were harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends for a disaster that upended life in the poor, majority-Black city, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

State officials and lawyers for Flint residents announced the settlement, which Attorney General Dana Nessel said likely would be the largest in Michigan history, with tens of thousands of potential claimants. It's designed primarily to benefit children, who were most vulnerable to the debilitating effects of lead that fouled drinking water after Flint switched its source to save money in 2014 while under supervision of a state financial manager.

Chicago mayor defends more security

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday adamantly defended a beefed-up police presence outside her home, saying extra officers were necessary to protect her and her family.

“Given the threats that I have received, given the threats to my home and my family, I'm going to do everything to make sure that they are protected,” Lightfoot said, though she declined to elaborate. “I make no apologies whatsoever for that.”

It was not immediately known how much the extra security detail cost taxpayers.

500 arrested in Portland, police say

Police in Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they have declared a riot 13 times and arrested a total of more than 500 people during nightly demonstrations throughout the city that began in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Data released by the Portland Police Bureau showed fires were set by protesters on 41 of the 83 nights of protest, acts of vandalism were committed on 49 nights, and projectiles were thrown during at least 58 nights. Since the protests began May 29, police have only recorded seven nights that were free of vandalism, fireworks or intentionally set fires.

US to appeal Boston bomber case

The Justice Department will seek to reinstate a death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man who was convicted of carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said the Justice Department would appeal the ruling last month from the 1st U.S. Circuit Court that tossed Tsarnaev's death sentence and ordered a trial to determine whether he should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. Barr said the Justice Department would take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.