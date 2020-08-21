Nursing homes saw shortage of PPE in July

WASHINGTON – One in 5 U.S. nursing homes faced severe shortages of protective gear like N95 masks this summer even as the Trump administration pledged to help, according to a study released Thursday that finds facilities in areas hard-hit by COVID-19 also struggled to keep staff.

Significantly, there was no improvement from May to July in the shortages of personal protective equipment, known as PPE, or in the staffing shortfalls, according to the analysis of federal data by academic researchers published in the journal Health Affairs. The summer has seen the coronavirus surge across the South, and much of the West and Midwest.

People living in long-term care facilities represent less than 1% of the U.S. population, but account for 43% of coronavirus deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

India reports 69,652 new cases

India counted another record number of new coronavirus infections Thursday as it ramped up testing to more than 900,000 a day.

The 69,652 new cases pushed India's total past 2.8 million, of which 2 million have recovered, the Health Ministry said. The country also recorded 977 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising its total deaths to 53,866, the ministry said. COVID-19 illnesses and deaths are thought to be far higher around the world due to limited testing and other factors.

India has conducted 3 million tests for the virus, but experts have urged increasing its testing capacity greatly, since it has the world's second-highest population of 1.4 billion people. It has the third most cases in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, and the fourth highest number of deaths behind the U.S., Brazil and Mexico.

Fauci has surgery on vocal cord

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, underwent surgery Thursday to remove a growth from his vocal cord that was causing his notably raspy voice.

Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, underwent outpatient surgery for the polyp and was home and resting, an institute spokesperson told the Associated Press.

9/11 Museum to reopen Sept. 11

Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City will reopen on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks next month, first to those who lost loved ones and then to the general public, museum officials announced Thursday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that museums would be allowed to reopen with restrictions starting later this month.

WHO wants more info from Russia

The World Health Organization's Europe office said it has begun discussions with Russia to try to obtain more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country approved.

Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.