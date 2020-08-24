Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump has sought to minimize the toll of the pandemic, but its effect was evident as proceedings began in Charlotte. Instead of the thousands of people who were expected to converge on this city for a week-long extravaganza, just 336 delegates participated in a roll-call vote from a Charlotte Convention Center ballroom.

Earlier, the convention renominated Vice President Mike Pence, and he thanked the delegates in person.

“The choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher,” Pence said. "We’re going to make American great again. Again.”

Party Chair Ronna McDaniel said as she began the proceedings: “We are obviously disappointed we could not hold this event in the same way we had originally planned.” But she thanked the city for allowing the convention to move forward in its truncated form.

Many of the usual trappings of a convention were present, including signs designating each state and gift bags with Republican swag. But chairs on the ballroom floor were arranged with lots of space between them and convention organizers told participants to wear masks, though adherence to the rule was uneven. Still, the fact an in-person meeting was held at all marked a sharp contrast with Democrats.

Last week, the Democrats created a well-received roll call via video montage with diverse officials and others from states across the country. The Republicans, overwhelmingly white, spoke from the ballroom floor.

After Trump’s renomination, much of the action is shifting to Washington, where Republicans will spend the week trying to persuade the American people that the president deserves a second term.

The GOP convention is a crucial moment for Trump, who is trailing in national and battleground state polls and under intense pressure to turn the race around. Just 23% think the country is heading in the right direction, while 75% think it’s on the wrong path, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Aides want the convention to recast the story of Trump's presidency and present the election as a choice between his vision for America’s future and the one presented by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

McDaniel worked to highlight that contrast, accusing Biden of embracing a radical left agenda and pushing back on Democrats' efforts to demonstrate Biden's empathy and kindness.

“The truth is there’s only one person who has empathized with everyday Americans and actually been fighting for them every single day over the past four years, and that’s President Donald J. Trump,” she said.

For both sides, it's an unconventional convention year.

The parties' election year gatherings are typically massive events, drawing thousands of delegates, party leaders, donors, journalists and political junkies for a week of speeches, parties and after-parties that inject hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy and deliver a multiday infomercial for the nominee.

