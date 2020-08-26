Redwoods 'resetting' after wildfire hits park

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. – When a massive wildfire swept through California's oldest state park last week, it was feared many trees in a grove of old-growth redwoods, some of them 2,000 years old and among the tallest living things on Earth, may finally have succumbed.

But an Associated Press reporter and photographer hiked the renowned Redwood Trail at Big Basin Redwoods State Park on Monday and confirmed that most of the ancient redwoods had withstood the blaze. Among the survivors is one dubbed Mother of the Forest.

“That is such good news, I can't tell you how much that gives me peace of mind,” said Laura McLendon, conservation director for the Sempervirens Fund, an environmental group dedicated to the protection of redwoods and their habitats.

The historic park headquarters is gone, as are many small buildings and campground infrastructure that went up in flames as fire swept through the park about 45 miles south of San Francisco.

“But the forest is not gone,” McLendon said. “It will regrow. Every old-growth redwood I've ever seen, in Big Basin and other parks, has fire scars on them. They've been through multiple fires, possibly worse than this.”

When fires, windstorms and lightning hit redwood trees, those that don't topple can resprout. Mother of the Forest, for example, used to be 329 feet tall, the tallest in the park. After the top broke off in a storm, a trunk sprouted where the old growth had been.

The park only recently reopened after COVID-19-related closures and now is closed because of the fire. While there is a great deal of work to be done rebuilding campgrounds, clearing trails and managing damaged madrones, oaks and firs, Big Basin will recover, McLendon said.

“The forest, in some ways, is resetting,” she said.